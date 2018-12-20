Luca Cini – A People’s Story

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The best, most delicious and authentic Italian cuisine doesn’t necessarily come from awarded chefs, it comes from a mamma’s kitchen. The Italians call it la cucina della mamma and in Phuket, this style of cooking is a source of inspiration for many excellent Italian chefs. There’s however only one place which instead of serving food “like from a mamma’s kitchen” has an actual Italian mamma cooking it. Her name is Bruna Filipelli and she’s the new hero in this story; the Luca Cini – A Wine Story.

As any captivating tale, this one has its turning points, sudden plot twists, its betrayals and a hero who saves the day. It’s also rather long so I think you’re better off visiting Luca Cini’s shop and asking him to tell it himself; here I’ll focus on chef Bruna and the new chapter of Luca Cini – A Wine Story she helps write.

For a while now, Luca Cini had almost all the ingredients needed took cook up something great on Phuket’s culinary scene – a popular shop in a great location, a constant supply of high-quality Italian ingredients and of course – wine, lots of first-rate Italian wine.

What was missing, was a chef. Luckily Bruna filled this plot hole perfectly. Born in Genoa, she learned to cook the same way any Italian chef should – in her mother’s and grandmother’s kitchen. And it clearly shows in the food that she now serves up at Boat Avenue. “This food is exactly like what I ate at home, 100% traditional style,” tells me Luca, whose passion for Italian food is matched only by his passion for Italian wine. “Bruna reflects the real, authentic, mama-style Italian cuisine and this is exactly what Luca Cini – A Wine Story is about,” he adds.

Before taking the helm of Luca’s kitchen, Bruna worked in a number of hotels, restaurants and even beach clubs in Thailand. She also learned some more sophisticated cooking techniques from a Michelin-starred chef, but at Luca Cini – A Wine Story she goes back to the basics – no fancy cooking gear, no over-the-top recipes, but simplicity and focus on the flavour; in brief – authentic Italian. “I don’t do any fusion, I respect the ingredients that we import from Italy and I cook real home food the way I learned since I was a child,” she says with a wide smile.

And except for her mouthwatering homemade food and Luca’s world-class wines, it’s this smile that customers flock to Luca Cini – A Wine Story for. After all, any storyteller worth his salt will tell you that good stories are all about great characters. This one definitely has them.

Learn more at lucacini.com