Thai architecture really is something else. The distinct design of ancient buildings draws crowds from all over the world, all year round. It isn’t just the Temples that attract tourists either, many of the houses and modern buildings here are just as amazing. Throughout the years Thailand has come up with an amazing variety of Architectural wonders. No matter what your tastes, you’re sure to be blown away by all the grandeur.

Thai Architecture isn’t the only example of fine architecture either, there are many other buildings that have been influenced by International designs. Bangkok is an obvious place to go to find exquisite European style buildings but what a lot of people don’t know is that Phuket also has its fair share of European buildings as well.

The recent Southern Architectural Expo in Phuket Town was a perfect example of just how diverse Architecture in Thailand can be. Old Phuket Town has a vast array of buildings influenced by Sino-Portuguese architecture. Many of these buildings were built during Phuket’s tin-mining rush and have stood the test of time. Some have even been recently renovated so that they can stand for centuries to come.

So the next time you’re traveling around the island, divert your attention from all the beautiful natural scenery for a few moments and take the time to observe the many man-made wonders that are on offer. The whole island is filled with amazing monuments to times gone by. Pure, architectural wonders from all around the world.