Cherng Talay is Phuket’s New Centre 

If you’ve been paying attention, you already know that Cherng Talay is one of the fastest developing regions of Phuket. And if you haven’t, the arrival of Central Group to the neighbourhood might change that.

Just a few short years ago, Cherng Talay was a relatively quiet Thai village/town. Except for the exclusive Laguna Phuket with its neat lawns and pothole-free roads plus a few touristy restaurants and massage parlours on the way to the beach, it was as local as they get in Phuket, especially compared to the crowded towns of the south-west coast.

But then things started changing. A new Makro opened in Thalang, a short drive away from Cherng Talay, making long shopping trips to the south of the island obsolete; a few condos popped up in the area, followed by a Villa Market and a whole shopping-dining-lifestyle zone of Boat Avenue. Cherng Talay wasn’t a remote place on the map of Phuket anymore, it was the place to be.

And judging from the number of ongoing and upcoming projects, it still is and will be for the foreseeable future. A brand-new waterpark and lifestyle hub of Blue Tree Phuket is rising up quickly, just a stone’s throw away from Cherng Talay police station; there’s talk of a new international hospital in the area, and now the almighty Central Group is throwing the weight of its name behind the new Cherng Talay concept.

Porto de Phuket – because that’s what Central’s Cheng Talay project is called – will be a department store, but quite different from what you’d usually associate with the Central brand. The stores will be open-air, with large windows and plenty of natural light – think less a shopping mall and more an outdoor shopping experience, with two-thirds of the space occupied by trees and greenery.

Central has some interesting ideas for their new Cherng Talay baby – Pet-Friendly Zone for example, or a Kid Learning Space. And then there will, of course, be shopping, with brands such as SuperSport, Power Buy, B2S and other on the bill. When it comes to food, world cuisine served at Phuketian Mercado Food Destination and a Central Food Hall will deal with food shopping (Villa Market should be prepping for some tough competition).

Porto De Phuket is set to open in the 4th quarter of 2019. Soon? Knowing Cherng Talay, a few other exciting projects might still lunch in the area in the meantime.