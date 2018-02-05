One of the many things that Thailand is known are some of the world’s most highly sought-after gemstones. With both Thailand and other nearby countries, such as Myanmar and Vietnam, producing an abundance of rubies and sapphires, as well as a vast variety of other precious stones, Thailand has become the South East Asian hub for the gemstone industry. But while many visitors come here for the sole purpose of acquiring gemstones, few know where to start – just what scam artists need! Thai gemstone scams have become infamous around the globe and fake and overpriced jewelry is everywhere. But fear not, if you’re looking to buy gems in Thailand, here is a list of vendors whose reputations guarantees genuine, high-quality product.

The Jewelry Trade Centre – Bangkok

The Jewelry Trade Centre is the gemstone jewelry hub of Bangkok. Most stores there sell gems that are accredited by the Asian Institute of Gemology (AIGS) and other reputable institutions, so you can always be sure of the quality of your stones. It is located right in the heart of the gemstone district of Silom, just as another reputable company – Navneet Gems.

Gemstone Markets – Chanthaburi

Chanthaburi is known for being a great source of gemstones. There are many gems available in this area and it is where most retailers in Thailand go to buy their stock. The markets here sell genuine items, but to find the very best gemstones, you need to know what you are looking for, so it’s best to first gain a little bit of knowledge in gemology going on a shopping spree.

China Town – Bangkok

If you’re looking for diamonds, China Town is a great place to go. There are many reputable dealers in this area, but some still might want to take advantage of a clueless amateur so you” either need to do your homework first or you’ll have to bluff a bit of confidence before stepping into a store.

Bo Ploi Jewelry Handicraft Centre – Kanchanaburi

Kanchanaburi is famous around the world for its stunning blue sapphires. It used to be one of Thailand’s most well-known mining areas but has since died down. The Bo Ploi Jewelry Handicraft center is just outside of town and is still a place where you can find top quality gems, close to their source. It’s also a great place to observe gems being fashioned into jewelry.