Phuket Staycation: Novotel Phuket Karon Beach Resort and Spa Hotel



“I’ll spend more time with my family” – must be one of the most common New Year’s and not just New Year’s resolutions. Because, even though, deep down below, we all know that family matters most, this knowledge is rarely reflected in our daily lives. As we strive to support our families, we forget that the most important thing we can give them is our time and attention.

That’s why, in this instalment of “Phuket Staycation” series, we take you away on a perfect family weekend. Luckily, you already are in Phuket – a holiday destination, so you don’t need to make elaborate plans, deal with visas or spend a fortune on flights. All you need to do to enjoy a bit of a scenery change, some fun for the kids, some alone time for the parents and much-deserved quality family time, is book one of the upcoming weekends and head for Karon. There, the family-friendly Novotel Phuket Karon Beach Resort and Spa Hotel awaits you and your loved ones.

Sleep

Located just across the road from one of Phuket’s most spacious beaches, Novotel in Karon offers a wide selection of rooms for all budgets. To make the most of the weekend away, our family of 2+2 opted for the Plunge Pool Suite – more a private apartment than a hotel room. Its 60 sqm of space is divided into two areas – one for mom and dad, with a massive bed and direct access to the plunge pool, and one for the kids, with a comfy sofa bed, plenty of teddy bears and other toys and even a gaming console – a real treat for our kids, whose screen time at home is very restricted. Add to this a spacious bathroom with a bathtub (the kids enjoyed it even more than the gaming console) and an airy outdoor sitting area by the plunge pool, and we were all set for the weekend.

Eat

We usually enjoy exploring Phuket’s plethora of restaurants on weekends, this time, however, we decided to stay put at the Novotel, and explore what they had to offer. And let me assure you – we did not regret our choice! There are no less than three restaurants and two bars at the hotel, plus excellent and surprisingly affordable in-room dining service. The breakfast, served at the spacious Horizon restaurant, while crowded, benefited from the joyful clatter of families dining together (so we didn’t stress out about our own kids making mess and noise like we sometimes do in less family-friendly resorts). The lunch at Joe Kool’s Poolside Grill was not only yummy but enjoyed in relative peace and quiet as our kids were busy inside the pool. And then came dinner time and possibly the most enjoyable dining experience of the stay, in fact, the “Fire & Ice Culinary Journey” served at Tai restaurant was the most fun I’ve had at the table in a while. Burning Flambé burgers, heaps of sashimi emerging from clouds of dry ice mist, chocolate fondue for dessert – a sumptuous meal but also quality playtime!

Do

Did I mention the gaming console in our room? Neither we, nor our kids, had much time to play with it. Instead, we made the most of our time at Novotel’s three large pools – one with a waterslide. Outside of the water, the kids insisted on spending most of their time inside the kid’s club – one of the biggest and best equipped I’ve seen in Phuket, while mom and dad indulged in a couple’s massage at the hotel’s spa.



There’s also plenty to do outside of the hotel – the beach, with its gorgeous sunsets, is just across the street, the town not much further. But this time we decided to opt out and just enjoy our time at the Novotel. After all, this was meant to be a family weekend, focused not on discovering places, but on being, together.



