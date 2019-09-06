Hilton opens new Phuket Banthai Resort

The DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort opened yesterday, 5th September 2019, marking the brand’s second hotel in the country after DoubleTree by Hilton Sukhumvit in Bangkok.

DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort boasts 290 spacious guest rooms ranging from 35 to 350 square meters. Situated directly opposite the white sandy shores of Patong beach, guests will enjoy access to Soi Bangla, the heart of Phuket’s nightlife; Central Patong Shopping Center; Jungceylon Shopping Center and Baan Zaan night market. The resort is a 60-minute drive from the airport, and 30 minutes from Phuket Town.

“We are delighted to be expanding our presence in Phuket, one of the country’s most visited resort destinations, with the entry of our DoubleTree by Hilton brand which underscores our commitment to this travel market,” – Paul Hutton, vice president, operations, South East Asia, Hilton.

The resort is the first Hilton hotel on the island to introduce Digital Key technology. In conjunction with digital check-in, this industry-first technology will enable guests to select rooms based on the hotel layout and outside surroundings.

Key features of the resort include its free-form swimming pool, 24/7 fitness centre, and 5 F&B outlets. The Port is an all-day dining restaurant, The Shore serves breakfast and dedicated bars Lobby Bar, Blah Blah Bar and 3 swim-up bars serve your beverage of choice.

MICE organisers will be pleasantly surprised by its 396 pax Andaman conference venue. The venue boasts 400 square meters of space and 8-meter ceiling height, featuring the latest audio-visual equipment and an operable wall, allowing it to be split into two separate venues.

DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 17 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly on the resort’s website will have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount and free standard Wi-Fi.

For more information, or to make a reservation, guests may visit DoubleTree by Hilton

Phuket Banthai Resort or call +66-76-340850.