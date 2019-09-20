And the Best Sustainable Hotel award goes to….

Angsana Laguna Phuket!

Angsana Laguna Phuket was named winner of the Best Sustainable Hotel category at the M&C Asia Stella Awards 2019 in Singapore.

This award recognizes best practices in sustainability, respect for the environment and social positioning.

The resort was founded with the core value of driving sustainable development. It has implemented a management model focused on generating sustainable wealth in the local environment while also setting the bar for excellence and innovation in the hospitality industry.

Michal Zitek, Area General Manager of Angsana Laguna Phuket said “It’s a proud moment for Angsana Laguna Phuket to be recognised as the Best Sustainable Hotel. This is a true reflection of our commitment and dedication towards the environment. Being awarded is a great opportunity for us to showcase our sustainable resources and behaviours. They truly exemplify our team’s spirit. I would like to extend my appreciation and gratitude towards all associates and partners who have continued working hard to make Angsana Laguna Phuket the best sustainable hotel.”

Find out more about Angsana Laguna Phuket and their sustainability efforts on their website.

 

Avatar
Partner's Material

This is a story provided by a Real Life Phuket partner. It has been edited for clarity. For enquiries send an email to sale@RealLifePhuket.com

