The high season in Thailand pulls in millions looking to sun themselves and enjoy the festivities of one of the most welcoming countries to travellers, tourists and expats a like (in some regions at least).

Low season in Thailand on the other hand sees a significant reduction in visitation and it seems the Tourism and Sports Ministry are looking to find a way to keep the money from tourists flowing throughout the year. They have proposed that visa incentives be expanded by another three months.

Last year the cabinet waved visa fees and agreed to halve the cost of the visa-on-arrival fee to THB1,000 for tourists from nineteen countries during the period of December 1, 2016 to Feb 28, 2017. Importantly, one of the countries on this list was China, from which a great deal of tourism income is generated.

It’s thought that the scheme is working, particularly in China, as Thailand had already welcomed 1.8 million tourists in the first 3 weeks of 2017. There’s still a long way to go though, if they’re to surpass last year’s record 32.6 million visitors!