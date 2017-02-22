Have you ever driven through Bangkok at 5pm, or Phuket, or Chiang Mai, or any major town or city in Thailand? If so then this news won’t surprise you, but, a recent study by INRIX Inc has determined that Thailand is the world’s most congested country for traffic. At least it was in 2016 and we’ve not seen much in the way of improvement in 2017.

Each driver in Thailand spent, on average, a whopping 61 hours stuck in traffic last year. Next in line of the most congested countries were Indonesia and Colombia, both spending an average of 47 hours. That’s quite a big difference. Thai drivers are spending well over half a day longer stuck in traffic than the those in Indonesia each year.

The U.S. based INRIX used an incredible 500 terabytes of data from 300 million sources to compile their list (top 10 below) which took information from 1,064 cities in 38 countries. It’s based primarily around peak hours spent in congestion.

The study isn’t just for fun or for helping you plan your road trips, it has some serious environmental and economic implications. The amount of fuel wasted by those stuck in traffic is yet to be calculated but is expected to be astronomically high.

Whilst Thailand had the most congestion overall, Bangkok only came in at the 12th most congested city on the list, with top stop going to Los Angeles, with rush hour delays of 104.1 hours! With this said, it’s not getting any better as Bangkok has shot up 18 places in the rankings in just one year.

The 10 most congested counties in the world and average peak hours spent in congestion.