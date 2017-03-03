HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today unveiled a new generation of Nokia smartphones. The highly anticipated global portfolio features three new smartphones:

The new Nokia 6, delivering performance and immersive entertainment in a premium and extremely robust design. The Nokia 5, an elegant smartphone that fits perfectly in your hand. The Nokia 3, which delivers an unprecedented quality at an affordable price point.

The new range of Nokia smartphones all run Android Nougat and offer a pure, secure and up to date experience and will all feature Google Assistant. Today also sees the return of a modern classic – the iconic Nokia 3310, reborn with a modern twist on design.

The family of products announced demonstrate a belief that every consumer should have access to premium quality, not just those with high end flagship devices. Combined with a thoughtful design philosophy that focuses on improving the smartphone experience at every level, each technical component has been carefully considered and integrated into the phone design to have the biggest benefit on consumers’ daily lives. Drawing on the hallmarks of the Nokia phone heritage of quality, simplicity and reliability, the range is designed for a new generation of fans.

With a commitment to deliver pure Android, users can expect a simple, clean and clutter free experience. Featuring the latest Google services, as well as monthly security updates, Nokia smartphones are safe, secure and up-to-date.

The new Nokia smartphones feature Google’s most recent innovation, the Google Assistant, building further on a great Android experience. Our teams have worked together to ensure the Google Assistant is integrated, allowing for conversations with the Google Assistant to take place easily on Nokia smartphones.

It was also announced that the world-renowned game Snake will be snaking its way back into people’s hearts with a new version available to play on Messenger, part of Facebook’s Instant Games cross platform experience. The new free Snake game is designed to be played with groups of friends making it even more playable than the first time around.