Domestic flights in Thailand are set to see an increase in ticket prices as a result of a sudden unpleasant rise in fuel tax. Ticket prices are yet to rise but reports of taxes rising 20-fold, from THB 0.20 per litre to THB 4, it is inevitable that passengers will be hit.

Due to the tax immunity of international flights, only domestic trips will be impacted, with three major Thai low-cost carriers (LCCs) feeling the worst of it – AirAsia, Nok Air and Thai Lion Air. The airlines have joined forces to try and combat this hurdle, which will only act to deter people from using the carriers which are normally opted for, because of their low cost.

The LCCs have come out with their objections to the tax, which has been described as a “punitive tariff” that they warn could cause significant damage to domestic air travel and tourism in Thailand. The airlines may have prepared for such an increase, should they have anticipated, but it is understood they were taken by surprise by the increase which was approved Tuesday and in effect the very next day.

The rise in prices was inevitable in a world of fluctuating oil prices but it was still unexpected at this time. The low tax of late has been a result of a global decline in oil prices in 2016, compared to 2015, for example, Thai AirAsia fuel production costs dropped from 36% to 28% in 2016. It seems, though, that this wasn’t to last.