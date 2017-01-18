Modern Thailand is a land of diversity and excitement. It’s home to plenty of music festivals, ranging from local tribal music, hard rock and electronic dance music. Here’s a list of just five of the many festivals to occur in Thailand this year.

Mystic Valley Festival

The Mystic Valley Festival is a five day festival of electronic dance music and madness occurring from February 3 – 7 at the Mountain Creek Resort in Khao Yai, Nakhon Ratchasima. The crowds are expected to be large and the setting of woodland hills’ promise to inspire the 40 local and foreign DJs. You’ll be able to camp for free and enjoy the vast array for food trucks and market foods on offer.

E-San Music Fest

Occurring on January 28 is the Woodstock of Thailand, E-San Music Fest, located at the Udonrat Dam in Khon Kaen. Here you’ll find authentic Thai sounds of the Northeast along with a mix-mash of other performers. While the line-up is yet to be announced it promises to be well worth the THB300 entry fee.

Kicks Fest

Thailand is known as a clubbing destination around the world and you may be surprised at the following of alternative music in the country. If heavy rock and punk is your thing, get down to Kicks fest at the end of the month (January 28) at the Soy Sauce Bar, Charoenkrung Soi 24, Bangkok. You’ll find local and international rock and punk acts starting from 7pm.

Maya Music Festival

Thailand’s original EDM festival is back for a third addition this year in Pattaya on February 17 and 18. The sights and sounds of this festival are notoriously unique and we’re not yet aware of this year’s theme, but going on previous years, this will be a spectacle to behold. Standard tickets for this one are a bit more at THB4,000 but attendees are rarely disappointed.

Wonderfruit

Siam country club of Pattaya will play host to Wonderfruit between February 16-19. The third annual Wonderfruit will again be an elaborate celebration of art, music, food, wellness and the environment. Chefs and artists from world-over flock to this one and guests often bring their children as there’s plenty for all the family. This won’t be an EDM free-for-all like Maya, but if you want a nice day out with good grub, kids activities and cool art, this might be the one for you.