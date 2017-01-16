Vera V1 was unveiled to the world at the end of last week. The release of the electric automobile marks a first in Thai history.

Thailand is not a country known for its car production and it’s large automotive industry (actually the 12th largest in the world) relies mostly on vehicles designed and developed in foreign countries. Unlike the Proton of the neighbours to the south, Malaysia, Thailand is yet to establish its own recognisable brand. This could all be about to change, and in a country whose roads are dominated by pick-up trucks and motorbikes, it could be a surprise to many.

The new Vera V1 is a small, electric powered, hatchback, developed by five Thai engineers from King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang. The firm, Vera Automotive, has only been around since late 2015 but their first model has been eagerly anticipated since.

The V1 is reported to top out at around 100 kilometres per hour with a range of 150-180km on a full battery charge. Whilst it won’t be the most flashy car on the road, it may prove to be a popular, affordable and environmentally friendly model. Keep your eyes peeled for your first sighting.