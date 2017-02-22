A video recently uploaded to Facebook shows an outraged lady from China ranting about Chinese tourists in Thailand. We’ve often heard Thai people or other tourists complaining about Chinese tourists in Thailand but rarely do these criticisms come from the mouth of a Chinese tourist.

The lady ranting in the video is apparently visiting Thailand as part of a tour group with fellow tourists from Shanghai. She begins her rant complaining about the arrogance and actions of a tourist she claims is from Jiangsu. It appears the woman that had enraged our star had decided she was going to take a souvenir home from the beach they were visiting. The problem being that you can’t just take chunks of Thailand’s natural resources home. Our protagonist then goes on to say that she told the guides, who were telling this woman not to take this “piece of wood” from the beach, to just let her do it and come up against Thai customs. Hopefully, they caught her on it.

There are comments made to how tourists are disregarding Thai laws and customs and visit Thailand with the attitude of, “I can do this in China, so I’ll do it here”, which just isn’t cool. And it certainly made this lady lose her cool.

Towards the end of the video our Shanghai visitor turns her attention to the child of a Chinese tourist, that helped himself (aka stole) a soft drink from the tour company. She goes on to question the behaviour of the mother who just said she’d tell the company to replace it (without telling her child it’s not okay to steal).

There overarching theme here is the arrogance of some tourists. It’s not uncommon to see tourists from all over the world acting disrespectfully towards the customs and laws of Thailand. They should realise, they are guests in this country, and should act with respect and decency. It’s enough to enrage anyone. It was certainly enough to enrage this lady. Good for her!