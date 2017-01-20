Have you ever had a bad haircut? Sure, we all have, but have you ever wanted to murder your barber or hair stylist? Okay, maybe that’s a bad question to ask as we can be a little sensitive about our hair. But a young man in Chon Buri will now forever be an example of that sensitivity after killing his barber over a haircut.

It’s no secret that Thai men like to look good and a sweet haircut is a good way to do that. But no one had expected that Wednesday would be the last day for Manoon Wiengchen due to a haircut gone wrong. But that’s exactly what happened. A currently unnamed 17-year-old boy has admitted killing Mr Wiengcheng on Wednesday by repeatedly hitting him with a stick and then a stone in front of the barber shop.

The youth, literally, began the argument after being upset with the quality of the haircut he’d received on Tuesday this week. After a heated argument (again…over a haircut) the youth was expelled from the shop but returned in the early hours of Wednesday intent on settling the score. The youth asked Mr Wiengcheng to come outside, and once he had, began the assault.

This is a very serious matter and the youth is facing murder charges but one lesson that can be learned is to never underestimate male vanity or occasional stupidity.