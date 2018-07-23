A guide to Buying A New Mac

You just had your trusted old friend (that is your computer) die on you and you’re thinking of getting a new Mac? Here is what you should know before you take the plunge.

The first question you should ask yourself when buying a new computer is whether you need a desktop or a laptop. Desktops machines, like iMacs, are the best option if you value power over portability. When it comes to processing power, iMacs are faster than MacBooks, since their CPUs are more powerful. They also come with a much bigger screen for a budget similar to that of a laptop. However, iMacs do not necessarily come with flash storage by default and without a “Fusion Drive,” your iMac will feel sluggish compared to a MacBook.

A MacBook is a good compromise between portability and computing power. You can take it anywhere and it is powerful enough to deal with all the basics office tasks while editing video clips from your family holiday won’t be a problem either. The downside? Firstly, MacBooks come with soldered RAM and, in some models, soldered flash drive too. This means no upgrades, ever – you’re stuck with what you get at the time of purchase. And then there is the infamous “butterfly keyboard” of the (not so) new MacBook Retina 12″ and MacBook Pro, which causes trouble for many users. If you want to avoid this failure-prone mechanism and want to spend less, you can opt for a MacBook Air. Yes, it’s a bit vintage by today’s standards, yes it has a low-res screen but the fact that I can still recommend it in 2018, proves what a great little computer it is.