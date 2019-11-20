Yacht Sourcing at Thailand Charter Week

We’re almost at the end of the inaugural edition of the Thailand Charter week, and have had the opportunity to take part in the event, thanks to our friends at Yacht Sourcing, the Indonesia-based yachting and marine leisure company. Exhibiting at the Thailand Charter Week this year was their brand, Voyage.

Visitors were given red carpet treatment as they arrived at Phuket Yacht Haven’s Dock M this week, as the crew served specially crafted cocktails and canapes aboard the three luxurious yachts on display. Heads of industry, buyers and owners mingled to the sounds of smooth jazz through the evening while the cool breeze flowed through from the waters of Phang Nga Bay.

On display were three distinct vessels. The Maha Bhetra, a Thai Motor Yacht, is a unique 27m Luxury traditional Thai-crafted wooden yacht, with three palatial double cabins below a spacious open plan teak-laden salon on the top deck.

The 24m Mirage Azimut 80 features plenty of outdoor entertaining space both on the bow and on the flybridge. Salvagni Architett designed the sumptuous interior and features a four-cabin, four-head layout with the full beam owners cabin in the centre of the boat.

The luxuriously appointed Lady Eileen II is a 29m motor yacht built in Singapore by New Ocean Yachts of Taiwan. This spacious vessel features facilities and accommodation often only available on much larger yachts. The exquisite interior design compliments the high-quality engineering and build quality, making it a genuinely desirable vessel.

Find out more about the Thailand fleet at voyage.yachtsourcing.com, and enjoy the event gallery below.