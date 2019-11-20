Yacht Sourcing at Thailand Charter Week

We’re almost at the end of the inaugural edition of the Thailand Charter week, and have had the opportunity to take part in the event, thanks to our friends at Yacht Sourcing, the Indonesia-based yachting and marine leisure company. Exhibiting at the Thailand Charter Week this year was their brand, Voyage.

Visitors were given red carpet treatment as they arrived at Phuket Yacht Haven’s Dock M this week, as the crew served specially crafted cocktails and canapes aboard the three luxurious yachts on display. Heads of industry, buyers and owners mingled to the sounds of smooth jazz through the evening while the cool breeze flowed through from the waters of Phang Nga Bay.

Maha Bhetra

On display were three distinct vessels. The Maha Bhetra, a Thai Motor Yacht, is a unique 27m Luxury traditional Thai-crafted wooden yacht, with three palatial double cabins below a spacious open plan teak-laden salon on the top deck.

Mirage Azimut 80

The 24m Mirage Azimut 80 features plenty of outdoor entertaining space both on the bow and on the flybridge. Salvagni Architett designed the sumptuous interior and features a four-cabin, four-head layout with the full beam owners cabin in the centre of the boat.

Lady Eileen II

The luxuriously appointed Lady Eileen II is a 29m motor yacht built in Singapore by New Ocean Yachts of Taiwan. This spacious vessel features facilities and accommodation often only available on much larger yachts. The exquisite interior design compliments the high-quality engineering and build quality, making it a genuinely desirable vessel.

Find out more about the Thailand fleet at voyage.yachtsourcing.com, and enjoy the event gallery below.

Previous Post
Vero Redefines the Sunday Brunch
Gareth Zebron
Gareth Zebron

Editor in Chief

Gareth is the Editor in Chief at Real Life Phuket. He works with writers and contributors, gathering articles and editorials to compile the magazine, and manages Real Life’s online presence. Gareth has worked in events, music, magazine publications, and digital marketing. A good day for him consists of a solid adventure on his bike or a good coffee with good people.

RL MAGAZINE Latest Issue

Latest Issue

Click here to read online

RL Magazine is the only 100% Phuket focused lifestyle publication on the island accessible to both English and Russian language speakers. Grab your copy today in one of more than 300 locations across Phuket or read it online, here.

email: info@reallifephuket.com
Tel: +66 84 84 55 111
Fax: +66 76 32 44 48

The office is open from 8 AM to 5 PM Monday through Friday except for holidays.

Send this to a friend