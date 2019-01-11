Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous Opens

After years of uncertainty and confusion, Phuket finally has a single, united boat show. Named Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous, it opened its doors yesterday to yachting enthusiasts and lifestyle-seekers. Boasting a line-up of leading international yacht brands and brokers, charter agencies, luxury property developers, bespoke travel organizers, local and international Media (RL Phuket included!) and leading names in the hospitality and food and beverage industries, the Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous is open to the public untill 13 January from 14:00 to 20:00 daily (closing at 19:00 on Sunday 13th). Located at Royal Phuket Marina, entry is free of charge.

Visitors can enjoy the latest watersport toys, gadgets and equipment with live displays at the show’s interactive Demonstration Platform in the marina and also join in many of the activities along the Boardwalk and in the exhibition hall. Activities include sommelier wine tastings, elephant painting by Elephant Parade and photo workshops by Nikon, as well as a Classic Car display in Royal Phuket Marina’s Town Square.

The Boardwalk comes alive each evening with live music and sunset sessions from the show’s resident DJ, while the legendary dock parties are the place to be and be seen rubbing shoulders with the glitterati.

The Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous, organised in partnership with the Thai Government, is an international gathering of some of the biggest and best-known yachting and luxury lifestyle brands, in a highly social setting in one of the world’s most beautiful yachting destinations.

Learn more on thailandyachtshow.com 

