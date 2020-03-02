The Sixth and The Best

It’s almost sixteen years since the first edition of Andaman Sea Pilot delighted sailors based in, or visiting, Southeast Asia.

Renamed Southeast Asia Pilot several editions ago (to reflect its ever-expanding scope), worldwide deliveries of the Sixth Edition kicked off in December last year.

Southeast Asia Pilot is an incredibly detailed and exhaustively researched 300 pages, covering more than 600 locations from Cairns to The Andaman Sea and illustrating several recommended anchorages in each area. It’s no surprise, then, that Southeast Asia Pilot is the most comprehensive guide to the region and the firm favourite for cruising yachts of all shapes and sizes.

Packed with current local knowledge contributed by a team of professional and amateur mariners, the book’s ‘bare bones’ are fleshed out with stunning photographs and handy ‘chartlets’ for each anchorage.

According to publishers Phuket Publicity Services (PPS), on top of the usual meticulous updates to information and charts on Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia, Singapore, Raja Ampat and Palau, the latest edition sees some exciting ‘first-time’ destinations – including Greater China, The Solomon Islands and Vanuatu, as well as a toe in the water in and around Cairns, Australia. “Given the massively increased footprint, we should probably think about changing the name again,” said co-author, editor and publisher Grenville Fordham. “Perhaps in time for the 7th Edition…”

To accommodate the ‘new’ locations while keeping the physical size manageable on a crowded bridge or chart table, the publishers decided to spin off the Mergui Archipelago and the Andaman Islands chapters as free downloadable pdf booklets – following the same format and design as the printed book. This is a work in progress, as is the comprehensive update of the website www.southeastasiapilot.com, both scheduled to be completed in Q1 this year.

Southeast Asia Pilot can be bought by mail order from the website, or from vital marine bookshops and other retail outlets around the world.

If you’re heading into Asian waters, whether on a superyacht or a 30ft cruiser, and haven’t yet got your copy of Southeast Asia Pilot (6th edition), you should make it a priority if you want to get the best out of your voyage. As one long-standing Phuket-based yacht charter operator said, “It should be on any yacht cruising in these waters.” That does say it all.

For more information, contact gren@southeastasiapilot.com or visit www.southeastasiapilot.com