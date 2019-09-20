Joint Charity Gala to precede the spectacular KRSR

This December will be the beginning of yet another fantastic yachting season along the shores of Phuket. Starting with the King’s Cup Regatta, coming to a head with the 4th annual Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous (KRSR) 2019, set for the 12th to 15th December.

The KRSR will draw some of the most remarkable superyachts ever on display in Asia, and play host to a glamorous guest list over 4 days of an impressive social program.

KRSR Spearheads Ocean Conservancy With Charity Gala

Ahead of the KRSR, Kata Rocks has brought together the International SeaKeepers Society Asia and the Phuket-based Oceans For All for the inaugural Charity Gala, scheduled for Saturday 14th December 2019. The event is in keeping with the KRSR’s efforts to expand its environmental and marine conservation efforts, in addition to promoting yachting and luxury lifestyle in the region.

The International SeaKeepers Society is a registered not-for-profit organisation that works to support marine science and conservation through the use of privately owned yachts as platforms for oceanographic research, educational outreach, and marine conservation. Its efforts eliminate vessel costs and allow scientists to allocate those funds to maximise research potential.

Oceans For All Foundation is a non-profit organisation that endeavours to restore, protect and nurture the Ocean’s ecosystem wherever tourism activities affect its balance and health. It believes that the tourism industry must be a leading promoter of ocean preservation of the ocean. This is done by leveraging synergies and like mindfulness among private and public sector entities. It started in Phuket with projects such as coral farming, beach cleaning and of course educating the local community. The foundation plans to further expand to other destinations where oceans are the leading tourism resource.

International Seakeepers Association and Oceans For All will work together to support the local Phuket community through various CRS activities before the KRSR and moving into 2020.

Upper Echelon Of The Yachting Industry

For the first time, the 2019 edition of the KRSR is pleased to welcome Sunseeker Yachts and will welcome back to the event the world’s leading yachting brands. These include illustrious shipyards such as Oceanco, Benetti, Burgess, Camper & Nicholsons, Lee Marine, Northrop & Johnson, Princess Yachts, Seal Superyachts and many more that are supporting the KRSR.

Asia’s Definitive Superyacht Event

The success of the KRSR over its first 3 years have continued to elevate its status as the definitive superyacht event in Asia. It has been celebrated as an outstanding success both in terms of the prominent yachting brands on display and its relaxed and productive business environment. All further strengthening Phuket’s reputation as the region’s yachting playground.

A Commercially Vibrant Setting

From the first edition of the KRSR in 2016 to date, the event has generated more than $3,000,000 in public relations and marketing and support, while still exceeding its target year on year. As reported by multiple luxury and yachting brands, the KRSR has been able to continuously elevate Phuket’s image as a high-end luxury nautical and lifestyle destination. This exposure has brought partner brands outstanding brand awareness in Asia and helped Phuket attract more local and visiting high society.

A rendezvous not to be missed

The invite-only 2019 KRSR will provide an opportunity for all in attendance to meet and socialize with like-minded guests, in a relaxed environment. guests can expect to see more prominent and impressive superyachts, as the KRSR continues to raise awareness in 2019.

Events at this year’s KRSR will continue to feature luxury lifestyle touches, with the world’s most exclusive wines, spirits, cigars, champagne, caviar and new for 2019, a private beach BBQ at a location to be unveiled soon.

KRSR has also partnered with Thailand’s award-winning Vikasa Yoga to conduct raw dessert cooking classes and demonstrations, along with yoga classes rooted in the Vikasa yoga method. This is exclusive for the 2019 rendezvous and in line with KRSR’s ongoing wellness and eco-conservancy efforts.

Private Events at KRSR 2019

Superyacht companies and private investors will be provided with a dedicated area in a refined environment, where partner brands will be matched and a range of top-flight services will be available for both visitors and exhibitors. Sponsors and partners of the KRSR can also contribute to activities in the lounge by displaying their finest products.

Customised sponsorship opportunities are still available for elite brands and companies looking to be a part of the KRSR and take advantage of its growing industry platform.

To find out more, visit the Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous website, or contact them via email on michael@infiniteluxury.com