Royal Award Ceremony marks close of the 31st Phuket King’s Cup Regatta

A long list of Royal representatives, dignitaries and VIPs attended the Royal Award Ceremony on December 9, which marked the close of the 31st Phuket King’s Cup Regatta. That’s, of course, in addition to hundreds of sailors who spend the preceding few days showing their best on Phuket’s waters.

Mr. Kevin Whitcraft, President of the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta Organizing Committee, spoke of the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta this year, saying, “The 31st Anniversary builds on the success of previous years with a strong sense of continuity and future relevance. The Phuket King’s Cup is known as Asia’s most prestigious regatta, and we appreciate that the program has such powerful international magnetism, drawing sailing teams internationally which return year after year to race here”.

The first three days of this year’s regatta featured strong winds and very good weather conditions, with lighter air returning later in the week. This has allowed sailors from 20 countries to use their skills and tactical knowledge to best leverage advantages where they present themselves.

The regatta brought more than 2,000 sailors and supporters from around the globe to the island and is expected to have raised 250-300 million Baht for the economy of Phuket.

In a bid to share its success and further popularize sailing, The Phuket King’s Cup Regatta presented 10 Optimist sailing dinghies to Songkhla Sailboat Training Center to support the skills development of youth sailors. Optimist is an ideal introductory sailing vessel for children due to its size and easy handling. Children as young as 7-8 years old can sail Optimists and develop their skills through to the age of 15 years old. It is hoped they will then go on to progress to larger sports sailing boats like the Pulse 600, before joining the crews of full size keelboats and multihulls.

Winners of 31st Phuket King’s Cup Regatta 2017

Keelboats and Multihulls (11 Classes)

IRC Zero: Team THA72, Tom & Kevin Whitcraft (THA)

IRC 1: Team Otonomos Mandrake, Nick Burns/ Fred Kinmonth (HKG)

IRC 2: Team Kata Rocks (Madam Butterfly), Peter Dyer (GBR)

Premier: Team Pine-Pacific, Ithinai Yingsiri (THA)

Bareboat Charter: Team Phailin, Igor Ginzburg (RUS)

Cruising: Team Uminoko, Urii Firsov (RUS)

Modern Classic: Team Mermaid (Mas Allegre), Xiong Ting (CHN)

Multihull Racing: Team Thor, Henry Kaye/ Fergus Wilmer (GBR)

Multihull Cruising: Team Mojo Multihull Solutions, Rick Fielding (AUS)

Firefly 850 Sport: Team Twin Sharks, John Newnham (GBR)

Pulse 600: Multihull Solutions H3O, Nattapon Thongtoam (THA)

The International Dinghy Race (6 Classes) sponsored by Haad Thip PCL results follow: Jedtavee Yongyuennarn (Optimist Boy), Patcharee Sringam (Optimist Girl), Keerati Bualong (Laser Standard), Suthon Yampinid (Laser 4.7), Manat Phothong (Laser Radial), Nattapong Yoang-ngam (Topper) and Terada Fakkaew & Piyaporn Kaemkaew (420cm class).

Learn more on www.kingscup.com