KRSR partners with the Singapore Yacht Show 2019

This year’s Singapore Yacht Show 2019 (SYS2019), one of Asia’s premier boating and luxury lifestyle events, held from April 11 to 14 at the prestigious ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove, had a new marketing partner – Phuket’s own Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous (KRSR)

The partnership gave the KRSR team a great opportunity to meet a full range of people. From existing partners to new ones, by connecting with superyacht builders, product manufacturers and leading lifestyle brand product innovation while observing the latest design concepts and product launches, the KRSR is now ready to elevate its event to the next level.

Following the show, the KRSR team shared with us the list of the most exciting moments they had a chance to experience at Singapore Yacht Show 2019:

SYS2019 Gala Evening & Awards

The dazzling SYS2019 Gala Evening & Awards, a prestigious black-tie event that brought together some of the biggest names in the global yachting industry and special VIP guests to celebrate the glamour of the 1920s at the stunning Capitol Theatre. It was an ideal event to meet the who’s who of the yachting world.

SeaKeepers Annual Gala

The entire KRSR team, including CEO Richard Pope, Infinite Luxury Marketing Director Michael Nurbatian and Kata Rocks new Marketing Manager Marie Gonneville attended the International SeaKeepers Society’s held its fourth annual Asia Awards Dinner at One°15 Marina.

Visiting Superyachts

Superyachts are definitely turning heads at SYS2019: The Seawolf, manufactured by Scheepswerf Smit, was the largest vessel at the show with 193 feet long and hosting four recreational decks. The Asia premiere of the Princess Y85, the latest addition to the Princess flybridge range and La Vie, a Tecnomar Evo 120 Ice White manufactured in 2018 that sleeps, 10 guests.

iAqua & The Floating Leisure Hub

Adrenaline junkies made a beeline for the Floating Leisure Hub, located in the middle of ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove. There iAqua was making a splash, and the KRSR team meet with the owners to plan their next big event in Phuket.

Volocopter 2X

The world’s first fully electric manned vertical take-off (VTOL) aircraft is the ideal gift for the superyacht owner who has everything.

Networking and Meeting New Partners

The KRSR enjoyed access to the Captain’s Lounge, exclusive B2B networking events and the show opening party as an SYS2019 partner, meeting many new (Pen Marine, Amels, Moana Yachts, The Luxury Network and The Elephant Parade) and existing contacts (Oceanco, Burgess, Princess Yachts, Benetti and many more).

Marquee Singapore opening

KRSR attended the opening of Marquee Singapore with fellow KRSR supporters and superyacht owners. It was a night to remember for the thousand or so distinguished partygoers who had traveled from near and far to experience the party of the year at Singapore’s newest nightclub sensation, Marquee Singapore.

1880 Private Club’s Singapore Chic

It was a pleasure to visit the gorgeous member club 1880 at Robinson Quay that inspires conversations and connections to discuss potential partnership ideas with the KRSR’s new and existing contacts.

KRSR Ready to Rock the House!

Fresh off its success at the SYS2019, the KRSR team is poised to rock the house as preparations for the Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous are in full steam ahead.

The KRSR will deliver a three-day celebration of the superyachting lifestyle, with a wide range of interactive activities, ‘live’ demonstrations, gala dinners and glamorous parties organized to maximize the experience for all who attend. There is a great vibrancy to the KRSR which promises a memorable experience to all who attend.