KRSR 2019: One for the books

Another fantastic edition of the Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous drew to a close this week with one of Kata Rocks’ signature brunch pool parties. This year’s event was the biggest rendezvous yet, hosting yachts and their owners from around the world in the waters fronting Kata Rocks.

The KRSR was proud to lead a unique educational beach clean-up and yoga session in partnership with The International SeaKeepers Society and Oceans For All, on 7 December as part of its pre-event philanthropy and marine conservation initiative.

This year the KRSR 2019 fleet featured another spectacular gathering of superyachts including MY Sapphire, MY Nymhaea, MY Sanook, Lobster Catamaran, MY Shangri-La, to name just a few. State-of-the-art additions also included the SACS Rebel 47 and Technohull, which gave guests with the need for speed a thrilling ride along the Andaman coast.

The weekend’s extensive programme kicked off Thursday morning with the partner breakfast & briefing followed by a sun-kissed cruise onboard the Lobster Catamaran – Thailand’s largest and coolest. Held in partnership with Seven Marine Phuket, guests enjoyed a picturesque off-shore view of Kata Rocks and its surroundings. Guests also had the opportunity to experience Kata Rocks with an experiential spa treatment, a raw food master class led by Vikasa Yoga, and showcases by Fin Arts and Elephant Parade. The afternoon programme included a yoga session with Vikasa Yoga instructors and the PHRAYA Luxury Thai Rum tasting in the resort’s exclusive wine cellar.

The evening of day 1 and the official launch of the rendezvous saw the eclectic Eka Sounds perform floating above the infinity-edged pool. Go-go dancers appeared in the crowd to put on a tremendous performance. The fire dancers followed suit, performing their extraordinary feats to the tunes of the resident DJ.

A cruise day followed on day 2, with superyacht owners and the Lobster catamaran sailing up the west coast to Kamala, where a private beach BBQ awaited at the magnificent InterContinental Phuket Resort. Guests were transferred on tenders from the fleet of exclusive yachts to the sands of Kamala beach, where they dipped their toes in the calm, cool waters and walked up to the friendly smiles awaiting them at the beach entrance to the resort. Live BBQ stations served the most delicate lamb, beef, pork and seafood, while a decadent dessert station awaited the sweet-teeth in attendance. With the BBQ over, guests sailed back down the coast to Kata Rocks for the invite-only Sunseeker owner’s dinner in a luxurious Kata Rocks penthouse.

Saturday’s programme brought the media together for the champaign media breakfast, followed by “Big Boys Toys”, a showcase of the latest marine recreational toys available on the market. The Yacht Hop allowed guests and owners to board the various superyachts anchored in the bay, for a truly authentic experience of the yachting lifestyle. The Superyacht Line up was a spectacular scene, with all the yachts lining up in a semi-circle around the resort – making for the perfect aerial shot to capture the essence of the 4-day event. The afternoon closed off with the Aries Murano art collection private cocktail party in one of the resort’s exclusive penthouse apartments.

The much-anticipated Soiree by The Sea Charity Gala Dinner followed, sponsored by Leading Yachts of the World and in support of marine conservation organisations International Seakeepers Society and the Phuket-based Oceans For All Foundation. The gala dinner started with welcome cocktails, followed by a buffet dinner and Kata Rock’s signature entertainment that kept guests entranced through the evening.

To further extend the philanthropic efforts of the KRSR, a silent auction was held that included a custom Oceans For All Subphotique timepiece by Triton watches, a bespoke Soiree by The Sea charm, an iAQUA Stingray watercraft, plus a Royal Thai Navy memorabilia shirt worn during the widely publicized cave rescue of the Wild Boar football team in Chiang Rai.

Funding collected will go to supporting the efforts of the two organisations. The event itself worked to raise awareness and contribute to marine conservation and oceanographic research while bringing superyacht owners and conservation specialists together to foster connections and partnerships between the two seemingly polar opposite mindsets.

“We are very appreciative of all our sponsors and those who supported the Soiree by The Sea Charity Gala Dinner and silent auction. The response was very gratifying, and we believe it is just the beginning. The KRSR has helped put Phuket on the global yachting map and it’s great that this event is now able to give back to the oceans that we all love” Richard Pope, CEO of Infinity Luxury, concluded at the end of the Soiree By The See Charity Gala.

The Superyacht Rendezvous continues to grow, reaching new measures of luxury with every year. The dates for the next event are December 11th – 13th 2020, when we expect to see bigger yachts, an exceptional social programme and the resorts ongoing support for marine and environmental conservation.