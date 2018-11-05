From 6 to 9 December 2018, the Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous (KRSR) returns to Phuket. Sponsored by Infinite Luxury and in collaboration with luxury Thai Resort Kata Rocks, this unique event will see some of the world’s most iconic superyacht brands come together on Phuket.

The KRSR, now in its third year, welcomed over 16 superyachts and six smaller yachts to last year’s event, confirming its elite status as one of the fastest growing and most impressive superyacht gatherings in Southeast Asia. The event reflects why many deem Thailand to be a world-class superyachting destination, offering exotic scenery and culture, renowned hospitality and first-rate marinas with excellent infrastructure for larger yachts.

By invitation only, the KRSR aims to bring superyacht enthusiasts together with a curated guest list that includes owners, resort guests, industry professionals and media from all corners of the globe. This year, Kata Rocks are delighted to be welcoming back the world’s leading luxury yachting brands, prestigious shipyards and the most respected brokerage houses such as Hemisphere Monaco, Burgess, Benetti, Camper & Nicholsons, Lee Marine, Princess Yachts South East Asia, Northrop & Johnson, and many more to be announced soon.

Guests can expect a curated programme of experiences and plenty of luxury with some of the world’s most exclusive wines, spirits, cigars, champagne and caviar on offer; all hosted in one of the most beautiful spots in the Andaman. Events include; the Superyacht Captain’s dinner, presented by Benetti and Hemisphere Monaco, a Champagne media breakfast presented by Benetti, Camper & Nicholsons cocktail party, an exclusive ‘Caviar & Champagne’ event on a superyacht presented by Princess Yachts South East Asia and a private brunch on a superyacht presented by Lee Marine and the private beach BBQ at The Surin Phuket.

Richard Pope, CEO Infinite Luxury said, “We are thrilled that guests and superyacht owners enjoy the bespoke activities, glamorous parties and social events. The KRSR is fast becoming the must-attend event on the Asian Yachting calendar.”

Further events and partners for this year’s KRSR are still to be announced. For more details on the event visit katarockssuperyachtrendezvous.com