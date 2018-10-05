The numbers are in.

2 meters – is the new maximum depth or the Royal Phuket Marina basin at the lowest tide.

35 meters – is the maximum size of motorboats that the marina is now accessible too.

24h a day – is the access time for those boats.

All this thanks to a recently completed dredging of the marina basin and access channel performed by RPM in cooperation with the Marine Department in Phuket.

According to the Chairman of Royal Phuket Marina, Gulu Lalvani the dredging programme “makes it easier and even more convenient for all motorboats at the marina. It also gives our Royal Villa owners unrivalled convenience to depart and return to their private villa berths at any time they choose.”

Royal Phuket Marina has a capacity of upto 216 boats. Since completing the marina works, enquiries have been received from boat owners in Singapore, Hong Kong and China looking to relocate their boats to Royal Phuket Marina.

“The convenience of round-the-clock access benefits boats of all sizes, and we have recently confirmed the arrival of four private motor yachts from Hong Kong which are due later this year. We have also welcomed two 20-plus metre motor yachts whose owners chose Royal Phuket Marina because of its facilities and strategic central location on the island’s east coast,” added the Chairman.

