Dates for the next Thailand Yacht Show announced.

The Thailand Yacht Show (TYS) will return to the Royal Phuket Marina from 9-11 January 2020. The four-day event will once again bring together a display of yachts, marine exhibits and lifestyle products.

The 2020 edition will welcome the region’s key players in the marine and luxury lifestyle industries, with over 90 brands and almost 50 yachts and superyachts on the water – including a selection of regional and world premieres. The Show’s superyacht rendezvous (TYSRV) will once again be moored off the island of Koh Rang Noi with hourly ferry service out to visit the growing display of superyachts for sale and charter.

The 2020 TYS will bring more vibrancy to the Marina with the launch of our new Floating Bar. In the Exhibition Hall, a VIP Lounge will offer boat and yacht owners, prospective buyers and high-level visitors a ‘smart-casual’ environment where they can relax away from the hustle and bustle of the Show.

Exhibitors and visitors can look forward to an enhanced social program of events and family-friendly activities. A daily-schedule of live music, fashion shows, family-orientated activities, and car parades while the boardwalk will be a veritable smorgasbord of culinary delights and imbibing options. The Demo Platform will have crowds heading down to the Marina to try some of the many on-water activities on offer, from flyboards to sailing boats and paddle-boards, the Thailand Yacht Show ensures that play-time isn’t just for kids.

