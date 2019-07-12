Dates for the next Thailand Yacht Show announced.

The Thailand Yacht Show (TYS) will return to the Royal Phuket Marina from 9-11 January 2020. The four-day event will once again bring together a display of yachts, marine exhibits and lifestyle products.

The 2020 edition will welcome the region’s key players in the marine and luxury lifestyle industries, with over 90 brands and almost 50 yachts and superyachts on the water – including a selection of regional and world premieres. The Show’s superyacht rendezvous (TYSRV) will once again be moored off the island of Koh Rang Noi with hourly ferry service out to visit the growing display of superyachts for sale and charter.

The 2020 TYS will bring more vibrancy to the Marina with the launch of our new Floating Bar. In the Exhibition Hall, a VIP Lounge will offer boat and yacht owners, prospective buyers and high-level visitors a ‘smart-casual’ environment where they can relax away from the hustle and bustle of the Show.

Exhibitors and visitors can look forward to an enhanced social program of events and family-friendly activities. A daily-schedule of live music, fashion shows, family-orientated activities, and car parades while the boardwalk will be a veritable smorgasbord of culinary delights and imbibing options. The Demo Platform will have crowds heading down to the Marina to try some of the many on-water activities on offer, from flyboards to sailing boats and paddle-boards, the Thailand Yacht Show ensures that play-time isn’t just for kids.

Learn more on thailandyachtshow.com

Previous Post
Collective Series 15 "A Red Affair" - Photo Gallery
Maciek Klimowicz
Maciek Klimowicz

Editor-in-Chief

Maciek Klimowicz is the Editor in Chief at Real Life Phuket. Food, wine, culture and travel are some of the things he enjoys and writes about - luckily Phuket provides plenty of all. Contact Maciek on editor@rl-phuket.com

Sing up for our newsletter



47 Lagoon Road, Cherngtalay, Thalang, Phuket 83110 Thailand Tel: +66 84 84 55 111, Fax: +66 (0) 76 32 44 48

Copyright © 2018 Railand Media Co., Ltd. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Privacy Policy

RL MAGAZINE Latest Issue

Latest Issue

Click here to read online

RL Magazine is the only 100% Phuket focused lifestyle publication on the island accessible to both English and Russian language speakers. Grab your copy today in one of more than 300 locations across Phuket or read it online, here.

email: info@RealLifePhuket.com
Tel: +66 84 84 55 111
Fax: +66 76 32 44 48

The office is open from 8 AM to 5 PM Monday through Friday except for holidays.

Send this to a friend