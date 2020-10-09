The PTL Summer Champions Awards

This weekend, the newly formed Phuket Tennis League will host their first Summer Champions Awards. The weekend’s event will see the best players from each category come together to receive prizes such as brunches, 5-star hotel and Luxury villa accommodation packages.

 

 

Tennis personalities in attendance will be PTL Thai Ambassadors, Pee “Utt” Vice President of Phuket Tennis Association and Pee “A” Ex Thai National Player. PTL founders will also announce the PTL Masters details for the end of 2020 season, while Brand representatives will host a range of activities and offers for league members and guests.

The PTL Summer Champions Awards take place at Blue Tree Phuket’s Bay Grill Restaurant on Saturday, October 9th from 7 pm onwards. PTL members get in for 400 THB, non-members for 500 THB and kids get 50% off at 250 THB.

The Phuket Tennis League organises year-round competitive and social matches for the island’s thriving tennis community, giving members more opportunities to get out and play, increase their skill level and even play for the Master’s title.

