Photo Gallery: Phuket Tennis League Summer Champions Awards

The evening of October 9th 2020 saw members and guests of the Phuket Tennis league gather at Blue Tree Phuket’s Bay Grill Restaurant for their inaugural awards ceremony. The event was graced by Khun Thammawat Wongcharoenyot (President of Sport Association in Phuket), Khun Damrong Chaisena (Director of Sports Authority of Thailand) and Khun Visut Promthong (Vice President of Phuket City Council) who came to show support to the rapidly growing tennis league.

Winners received prizes from partners such as Zen Fit, Thanyapura, Oceanic, Intercontinental Phuket, Pullman Panwa, Koh Yao Paradise, Sun Spa Esthederm, Outrigger, Atlas One Property, Reserva Group and Yoga Republic. League members will continue to meet for social and competitive games with the ultimate goal of making it to PTL’s 2020 masters. If you’re an avid tennis player, you can find out more by visiting phukettennisleague.com.

Enjoy the evening’s event photos!

 

 

Gareth Zebron
Gareth Zebron

Editor in Chief

Gareth is the Editor in Chief at Real Life Phuket. He works with writers and contributors, gathering articles and editorials to compile the magazine, and manages Real Life’s online presence. Gareth has worked in events, music, magazine publications, and digital marketing. A good day for him consists of a solid adventure on his bike or a good coffee with good people.

