You already like to exercise and what to take it to the next level? Get in the water! You don’t like to exercise but would like to? Get in the water too! After all, you’re on an island, you’re literally surrounded by it!

Pools are for swimming right? For doing laps on weekdays and carelessly splashing on weekends? Well, yes, sort of. But you can squeeze so much more out of your time at the pool. Not just figuratively “more” but literally – more benefits, more burned calories and more fun!

Take jogging for example. Doing it on land burns approximately 8 calories per minute. Jump in the water and in the same amount of time you That’ will burn up to 11.5 calories! An intense aqua aerobics class can burn up to 680 calories in an hour! That’s 2.5 Big Mac’s in 60 minutes!

How? Physics of course! Water is 800 times denser than air so you’ll have to put more effort into your routine than on land. The natural resistance of water will help you build cardiovascular stamina, strength and flexibility. The buoyancy and cooler temperatures of the water lower the heart rate and allow the body to burn fat through an increase in blood circulation.

But that’s not all. Aquatic exercises are not only more efficient, they are also easier on your body – again, thanks to physics. When you are submerged up to your shoulders, water places an upward force on your body and reduces your weight by up 50-90%, making aqua fitness a great option for those in need of a low-impact workout. Pregnant? Recovering from an injury? Get in the pool!

And then there is brain health – regular aquatic exercise has also been shown to have a positive effect on mental health, decrease anxiety, improve mood and self-confidence. Water-based exercise can even be helpful with neurological disorders as it stimulates the brain and can help increase strength, mobility and improve balance.

Aquatic exercise is more than just swimming. In fact, most of workouts typically done in the gym, including weight lifting, can be effectively replicated in the pool. From aqua jogging to kickboxing, Zumba to tai chi, aerobics to yoga, versatility is key to aqua fitness.

And the good news is that a lot of it can be done just by jumping around in Phuket’s waves (watch out for those red flags though!). And if you prefer a more professional, structured approach, contact Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort at info@thanyapura.comto to learn about their aquatic exercises program.