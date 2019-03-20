13,000 runners to compete in Laguna Phuket Marathon

Held 8th and 9th June 2019, the event is set to be the biggest yet. Runners from more than 50 countries will compete.

More than 13,000 participants from over 50 countries are expected to compete in this year’s 14th Laguna Phuket Marathon. With runners ranging in age from 2 to 70+, Laguna Phuket Marathon is the largest mass participation event in Phuket.

“We have broken our own entry record every year and still with nearly three months to go we have surpassed last year’s entry numbers,” commented Roman Floesser, General Manager of the event’s organizer, GAA Events. “Runners of all abilities and nationalities are set to compete and what is particularly encouraging for us and for the island is that more than 80% of the runners are from outside of Phuket; traveling from overseas and around Thailand to take part in the event and enjoy Phuket’s famed hospitality.”

Laguna Phuket Marathon is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon, is professionally timed by Sportstats Asia, and is certified by AIMS (Association of International Marathons and Distance Races). But it impacts more than the runners’ chances to compete in other world-class events. An independent study of the 2018 event found that its economic impact was 146,818,481 THB, with international participants staying an average of 10 days over the period and their top three areas of spend were food and beverage, accommodation and local transportation.

Using this potential for the greater good, fundraising activities are organized around the event, including one to support Laguna Phuket Foundation’s Children First Fund (CFF) funding more than 400 children in seven orphanages in Phuket. Direct donations can be made upon event registration. In addition to supporting CFF, this year’s event supports the UNHCR (the UN Refugee Agency) and their efforts to build a better future for refugees, forcibly displaced communities and stateless people.

Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019 offers six distances: 2 km Kids Run, 5 km and 10.5 km will take place on Saturday 8th June in the afternoon while the Half Marathon (21.0975 km), Marathon (42.195 km) and Marathon Relay (42.195 km) will take place on Sunday 9th June in the morning. For the full race schedule, visit phuketmarathon.com