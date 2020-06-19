RL’s Featured Listings #11

If you’re scouring the market for good deals on awesome properties, look no further than RL’s featured listings! The dedicated real estate team at Railand Property hand-selects the best properties on offer just for you.

3 Bedroom Sai Taan Pool Villa

฿ 32,000,000

Sitting on a large 1000 sq.m land plot, this magnificent villa boasts a 10x4m private swimming pool, 450 sq.m of built-up area, three bedrooms and four bathrooms. A spacious kitchen and open-plan living area add to its charm, and owners will enjoy its proximity to Bangtao beach.

3 Bedroom Private Pool Villa in Sai Taan

฿ 32,000,000

This 430 sq.m single-story villa features four bedrooms and four bathrooms, as well as a large private swimming pool, gazebo and a manicured garden. Owners will enjoy the quiet Sai Taan gated community and its proximity to Laguna Phuket, Bangtao beach and lifestyle shopping centres.

