Where luxury island living becomes reality

Set between a charming canal and the pristine shores of Bangtao Beach, and just 50 metres from Layan Beach, Sunshine Beach is the latest luxury development to join the world-renowned selection of investment and residential projects on the island’s famous northwestern coast.

This exciting condotel project will include beachfront facilities such as meeting and conferencing rooms, a fitness centre, an aquaria themed restaurant, a 2800 sq.m swimming pool, sunbeds, a chillout area, kids club, SPA, and a rooftop bar for those spectacular Phuket sunsets.

On offer for buyers are two types of units; investment and residential. Investment units feature blue ocean style interior decor, while the residential units feature tropical vacation style interiors with beige motifs. Both unit types can be fully furnished and equipped with modern appliances for free for a limited time offer.

The project is scheduled for completion and will be ready to move in December of 2022. Buyers will enjoy 15 years rental returns, 7% guaranteed returns for the first five years, a 70% rental share income for 10 years, 7-30 days of complimentary stay and a 115% buy-back option after five years (limited offer).

T.H Group Phuket, a new name in development on the island has had the project officially EIA approved, and as a celebration is offering 600,000 THB for a selected number of units. For more information, email info@thphuket.com or contact the sales gallery directly via phone at +66 (0)80 580 3333.