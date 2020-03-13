Villas Chanasai and Santi go to auction with Concierge Auctions

Following the successful sale of the tremendous Villa Sawan in December, Concierge Auctions, in partnership with Phuket’s very own Prime Real Estate are now offering two more absolutely stunning properties on the northwestern coast of Phuket, within the gorgeously manicured gardens of the renowned Trisara Resort.

Villa Chanasai (Trisara RV6) is a luxurious 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom property perched on the hillside overlooking Trisara’s private beach and the western coast of Phuket. A series of interconnected dining and leisure areas, luxuriously appointed bedrooms, two infinity-edged pools and opulent cabanas make this property perfect for relaxation and entertainment – not to mention the villa’s private chef who is on hand to prepare Thai and western flavours to suit any palate and satisfy any appetite.

A short ride away, Villa Santi (Trisara RV11) sits in the hillside overlooking the bay below, with spectacular sunset views over the west coast of Phuket all through the year. This luxurious 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom villa features a sizeable 800sqm deck and covered cabana and a 20m infinity-edge pool, making it ideal for entertaining guests. Each deluxe bedroom has it’s own balcony. With multiple sun decks dotted across the property, there is no shortage of sunbathing and relaxation spaces.

Agents looking to introduce their clients to the property are encouraged to complete the due diligence documents available online for Villa Chanasai here and Villa Santi here, and follow the procedure to take part:

Register client Complete the Concierge Auctions Universal Bidder Registration (UBR) form Provide proof of funds – a letter from a Prime bank – the template can be provided Deposit USD$100,000 in Escrow Get connected with your experienced Concierge bidding assistant

The bidding opens on March 27th and will run through to March 31st, 2020. Bidding will take place live in New York, with bidders also able to take part online through the concierge auctions website or mobile app, and via a secured telephone line with their bidding assistant.

For more information on this unique property and how to take part in the auction, visit conciergeauctions.com or contact the team:

Andrew Hunter (Concierge Auctions): +66 (0) 61 779 3450

David McCrimmon (Concierge Auctions): +44 7848 989444

Lyndon Phillips (Prime Real Estate): +66 (0) 87 893 5052