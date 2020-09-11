Top 5 properties For Rent – at a reduced rate!

Instead of our usual listings, the team at Railand Properties International sent through a couple of fantastic properties available for rent in Phuket. Each property is hand-selected for the best facilities and the best value. If you’re looking to change space, this is the place to be.

Villa in Laguna Vista

Only 85,000 THB/month – available for long-term rent

At a massive 450 sq.m of space, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom villa in Laguna is a bargain for anyone looking to move into a fully integrated resort complex. The villa features a large private pool, BBQ area and covered sala, a sunbathing terrace and gorgeous lake views. Tenants will enjoy access to the resort’s five-star facilities which include Laguna Golf, spas, restaurants, watersports and more. Did we mention the beach is 2-minutes away?

Beachfront Apartment in Layan

55,000 THB/month – available for long-term rent

This 246 sq.m apartment is only 100m from the shores of Bangtao and Layan beach. The unit is inside a luxury low-rise beachfront development and features three bedrooms each with an ensuite bathroom, as well as a guest toilet. Within the complex are two large swimming pools with a kid’s area, manicured common areas, elevator access and 5-star resort facilities such as a fitness centre, water sports, and a golf club only five minutes away.

Greenside Villa

85,000 THB/month

Perched right on the edge of a golf course, this stunning villa offers renters a quiet environment with the rolling greens of Laguna Golf as a backdrop. The villa features a large private pool, BBQ area, a covered sala and outdoor dining area. Tenants will enjoy complimentary access to the resort’s facilities which include Laguna Golf, spas, restaurants, watersports and more.

Lagoon View Apartment – Half price!!

15,000 THB/month

Living inside a resort in Phuket is, quite literally, as good as it gets. This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment will make the dream your reality – for half the price! Tenants enjoy the resort’s large pool, kid’s facilities, spa, fitness centre, stunning views across one of the many lagoons in Laguna Phuket and access to all the resort’s facilities.

Cosy apartment in Cherngtalay

8,000 THB/month – available for long-term rent

This one-bedroom apartment is located right in the bustling heart of Cherngtalay, with Boat Avenue downstairs, Porto De Phuket opposite and some of the finest restaurants and lifestyle destinations minutes away. The condominium development also offers a shared swimming pool, fitness centre, parking, kid’s centre and 24hr security.

For more information about any of the listed properties, Please contact 084 84 55 111, info@rl-property.com, or visit rl-property.com or rl-thailand.com