The Ultimate Luxury Hideaway

Aquella, the much-anticipated luxury beach and golf resort nestled in a verdant Phang Nga reserve, is set to become an icon in the region. Developed jointly by Pinetree Residence Co. Ltd, Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited, the Paradise Group (an affiliated entity of the Lan Kwai Fong Group) and their Thai partners, Aquella villas are available for sale.

A Verdant Sanctuary Connection Sea, Lakes, and Canals

Aquella believes nature, wellbeing, and connection are the magic ingredients to the best possible blend of holistic, contemporary resort living. Surrounded by unspoiled landscapes and a 2.5km shoreline uniting the sea, lakes, and canals, Aquella offers a stunningly luxurious and indulging opportunity to reconnect with yourself and nature.

Beyond nature, here’s also where you get to play world-class golf at a 7,000-yard designer golf course, bond with loved ones at state-of-the-art wellness and country club amenities, while remaining connected with the outside world at your beautifully-designed and tech-friendly villas.

A Short Ride from Airport and World-Famous Islands

Highly accessible for both travel and adventure, Aquella is a mere half-hour car ride from Phuket International Airport and is a short boat trip away from Phang Nga’s rich abundance of world-renowned beaches, islands, caves and diving spots such as Similan Islands, Koh Phi Phi and the Hongs of Phang Nga. With the planned Phang Nga – Andaman International Airport, travel time to Aquella maybe even shorter.

Destination Spa, World-Class Golf and Country Club

For residents inclined to relax in complete tranquility, Aquella’s destination spa offers an ultimate holistic escape with exceptional facilities and hospitality crafted in a unique composition of contemporary Thai elegance.

Besides the wellness hub, life at Aquella is anchored to the golf and country club. Offering an exclusive, prestigious setting for private social gatherings in a friendly, informal atmosphere, Aquella’s club is where players get to warm up in the simulator before a game, prepare in the spacious changing room, and catch up with fellow golfers over a drink on the terrace.

Committed to the finest level of service excellence, Aquella’s clubhouse offers an extensive range of family-friendly amenities. From pool-side brunches, karaoke, a game of pool, play dates at the kid’s club to a quick run on the treadmill or evening cocktails, life is a breeze in this coveted club.

The Masterly Work of the Region’s Finest Designers

The design of Aquella’s residences is an exquisite testimony to the dedication and design connoisseurship of the award-winning dream team at Paradise Designs. Together, they have transformed the context and heritage of the natural surrounding into the exceptional landscape and unparalleled connected residential experience.

Sixteen stunning, lofty villas enjoy uninterrupted views of the lake, a private terrace, and an outdoor pool. Inside, elegant and subtle lines express a sense of modern beauty combined with wood-rich fittings and the wonder of Thai aesthetics.

“Our villas are each uniquely designed, and are specially designed for one who seeks for a luxury, natural and personalized experience,” said Allan Zeman, chairman of Lan Kwai Fong Group.

“Following the success of Andara Resort & Villas in Phuket, we are very excited to introduce Aquella.”

Prime location, exclusive settings, and the highest design quality make Aquella a truly exceptional investment.

For more information on Aquella, please visit aquella.com, email at sales@aquella.com or call +66 (0) 91 163 3333, +66 (0) 91 173 3333.