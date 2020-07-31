RL’s Featured Listings #17

If you’re scouring the market for good deals on remarkable properties, look no further than RL’s featured listings! The dedicated real estate team at Railand Property hand-selects the best properties on offer just for you.

Private pool lake view villa

฿29,500,000

This double-storey, four-bedroom, four-bathroom spacious villa is built on a massive 1,320 sq.m land plot. The unit features and additional maid’s room and attached bathroom, along with a 54 sq.m private swimming pool and double covered parking. Part of the integrated Laguna Phuket complex, owners will enjoy access to the renowned Laguna Golf facility and 25% discounts at the resort’s restaurants.

Hillside Villa in Layan

$1,400,000

Set in the hills surrounding Layan beach, this stunning, spacious villa features four-bedrooms, four-bathrooms, a private pool and a garden, all over 965.5 sq.m of land and built-up area. The unit is managed by a five-star resort team, ensuring the owner’s investment is always up to international standards. Owners will have access to the resort’s fine dining restaurant and sunset bar, as well as shuttle services to nearby lifestyle hubs.

For more information about any of the listed properties, Please contact 084 84 55 111, info@rl-property.com, or visit rl-property.com or rl-thailand.com

 

Avatar
Real Life Phuket

RL Phuket helps you get the best out of your life in Phuket by providing you with the best in Phuket’s lifestyle, dining, events, art, culture, real estate, travel…and much, much more!


Warning: Parameter 2 to qtranxf_excludeUntranslatedPostComments() expected to be a reference, value given in /home/385949.cloudwaysapps.com/quuvqscsxw/public_html/wp-includes/class-wp-hook.php on line 287
""
1

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to get the best of Phuket﻿

Your Nameyour full name
Previous
Next
FormCraft - WordPress form builder

47 Lagoon Road, Cherngtalay, Thalang, Phuket 83110 Thailand Tel: +66 84 84 55 111, Fax: +66 (0) 76 32 44 48

Copyright © 2018 Railand Media Co., Ltd. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Privacy Policy

Join the RL Newsletter!

Join RL’s Exclusive Mailing List

RL’s bi-weekly newsletter brings all the latest uplifting and positive news in and around Phuket straight to your inbox. Sign up now!

""
1

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to get the best of Phuket﻿

Your Nameyour full name
Previous
Next
FormCraft - WordPress form builder

Join the RL Newsletter!

Join RL’s Exclusive Mailing List

 

RL’s bi-weekly newsletter brings all the latest uplifting and positive news in and around Phuket straight to your inbox. Sign up now!

""
1

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to get the best of Phuket﻿

Your Nameyour full name
Previous
Next
FormCraft - WordPress form builder

 
Send this to a friend