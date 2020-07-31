RL’s Featured Listings #17

If you’re scouring the market for good deals on remarkable properties, look no further than RL’s featured listings! The dedicated real estate team at Railand Property hand-selects the best properties on offer just for you.

Private pool lake view villa

฿29,500,000

This double-storey, four-bedroom, four-bathroom spacious villa is built on a massive 1,320 sq.m land plot. The unit features and additional maid’s room and attached bathroom, along with a 54 sq.m private swimming pool and double covered parking. Part of the integrated Laguna Phuket complex, owners will enjoy access to the renowned Laguna Golf facility and 25% discounts at the resort’s restaurants.

Hillside Villa in Layan

$1,400,000

Set in the hills surrounding Layan beach, this stunning, spacious villa features four-bedrooms, four-bathrooms, a private pool and a garden, all over 965.5 sq.m of land and built-up area. The unit is managed by a five-star resort team, ensuring the owner’s investment is always up to international standards. Owners will have access to the resort’s fine dining restaurant and sunset bar, as well as shuttle services to nearby lifestyle hubs.

