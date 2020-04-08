RL’s Featured Listings

Pool Villa in Bang Tao

 

3BDR / THB 13,550,000

A stunning 180sqm villa close to Bang Tao beach and minutes away from popular lifestyle destinations. The property features a private pool and garden, maintenance and housekeeping services and 24hr security.

 

Quiet Apartment in a Bustling Community

 

2BDR / THB 9,790,000

Inside the popular Cherng’Lay Apartments complex, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom 175sqm unit features a shared pool, 24hr security, property maintenance and housekeeping services and is close to popular lifestyle centres.

Private Pool Villa in a Prime Development

 

4BDR / THB 23,793,000

This gorgeous villa is inside Cherng’Lay villas. The four-bedroom, four-bathroom unit sits on a 1000sqm plot with a built-up area of 300sqm. 24hr security, property maintenance and housekeeping services are also available.

 

Pool Villa in Layan

 

3BDR / THB 11,350,000

A stunning private pool villa with high-quality finishes and appliances inside a secure gated community. The three-bedroom, three bathrooms, double story unit sits on a 300sqm land plot and is available for freehold purchase.

 

Studio Unit in Surin

 

1BDR / THB 4,370,000

Just 500 metres from the beach, this one-bedroom, one bathroom, 53sqm studio unit is inside the popular Surin Sabai development. Buyers have access to the two shared pools, fitness room and lounge area.

 

Penthouse in Surin

 

3BDR / THB 20,240,000

A luxuriously appointed three bedroom, three bathroom penthouse unit on the 6th floor is just 500 metres from the stunning Surin beach. With a total of 262sqm, this spacious unit also offers buyers access to the common pool and other amenities.

 

Branded Beachfront Residence

 

3BDR / THB 58,000,000

Set inside the branded Angsana Beachfront Residences, this 341sqm ground floor unit has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a private pool. Buyers will have access to the interconnected Laguna Phuket resort’s facilities.

 

Sky Villa in Andamaya Surin Bay

 

4-6BDR / THB 75,000,000

The epitome of exclusivity, the 900sqm Sky Villa features a private access road, a private 6-car parking space, a private lift and a 26sqm private pool. The buyer can choose to pay an additional THB 15-20,000,000 finishing cost, and expect to see a villa complete and ready in 6 months.

 

2-storey Townhome With a Private Pool

 

3BDR / THB 17,000,000

This 2-storey townhome has a built-up area of 522sqm on a 515sqm land plot. The unit features three bedrooms and four bathrooms, with an additional study room and separate maid’s quarters, along with a large 35sqm private pool with a sundeck.

 

Spacious 2-bed condo in Kamala

 

7,350,000 THB

Set inside quiet Kamala, this 106sqm two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is on the third floor of a popular condo development. Owners will have access to the communal pool, a well-equipped gym and proximity to a wide variety of dining and shopping outlets, as well as the stunning Kamala Beach.

 

Luxurious Pool Villa Minutes from Nai Harn

 

3BDR / THB 16,800,000

This is an elegant three-bedroom, four bathrooms, a spacious villa built on a 400sqm land plot with a private pool, surrounded by manicured gardens. The property has a modern exterior with the warmness of a Thai interior, featuring high ceilings and full glass doors and windows.

 

Newly Renovated Villa in Laguna

 

4BDR / THB 37,500,000

The custom-designed, four-bedroom pool villa in the renowned Laguna Phuket resort complex, and boasts four bedrooms, four bathrooms a 54sqm private pool, a cold storage room and a separate maid’s quarters. Buyers will also enjoy access to the resort’s integrated facilities.

 

