RL’s Featured Listings: Reduced Rate Rentals in Cherngtalay

If you’re scouring the market for good deals on remarkable properties, look no further than RL’s featured listings! The dedicated real estate team at Railand Property hand-selects the best properties on offer just for you. This week, we feature two reduced-rate properties both with private pools and spacious interiors.

Private Pool townhome in Cherng Talay

 

 

58,000 THB per month long term

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom townhouse is nestled in a quiet road that cuts across Cherngtalay. The recently completed development offers owners privacy and quiet, with 24-hour security, common gym and manicured common areas. Owners will enjoy the private pool, high-quality finishings and proximity to Bang Tao Beach and the popular lifestyle centres in the Cherngtalay area such as golf courses, retail outlets and water parks.

 

 

Luxurious private pool villa in Pasak

 

60,000 THB per month 

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom private pool villa is situated inside a renowned development in Pasak. Owners can look forward to a well-appointed space with a modern Thai feel while living only minutes away from world-class lifestyle destinations such as golf courses, luxury retail outlets, fine dining restaurants and water parks. 

 

 

For more information about any of the listed properties, Please contact 084 84 55 111, info@rl-property.com, or visit rl-property.com or rl-thailand.com

