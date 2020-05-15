RL’s Featured Listings #6

If you’re scouring the market for good deals on awesome properties, look no further than RL’s featured listings! The dedicated real estate team at Railand Property hand-selects the best properties on offer just for you.

Stunning Private Pool Villa in Laguna Homes

 

฿32,000,000 

Set on a spacious 970 sq.m land plot, this private pool villa with four bedrooms and three bathrooms boasts 500 sq.m of built-up area. Owners will love their access to Laguna Phuket’s many 5-star resort facilities.

Cosy 4-bedroom pool villa in Laguna Cove

 

฿24,000,000

Inside Laguna Cove, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom two-storey private pool villa sits on a 465 sq.m plot. The villa has a built-up area of 430 sq.m and offers owners a stunning lake view, as well as access to Laguna Phuket’s 5-star resort facilities such as a golf course, spas, fitness centres and fine-dining restaurants.

 

For more information about any of the listed properties, Please contact 084 84 55 111, info@rl-property.com, or visit rl-property.com or rl-thailand.com

