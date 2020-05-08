RL’s Featured Listings #5

If you’re scouring the market for good deals on awesome properties, look no further than RL’s featured listings! The dedicated real estate team at Railand Property hand-selects the best properties on offer just for you.

Corner plot townhome in an integrated resort

 

฿12,400,000

This three-bedroom, three-storey townhome boasts 193sq.m of built-up area, 124sqm of living space on a 140sqm land plot. The top floor is configurable for a rooftop pool, jacuzzi, study or entertainment area. Set inside a luscious lagoon landscape, owners will enjoy access to 5-star facilities and discounts within the Laguna Phuket integrated resort.

 

Second-floor apartment inside a manicured resort

 

฿7,700,000

A mere 5 minutes drive to the stunning Bangtao beach, and the bustling Cherngtalay area, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom 87sqm unit allows owners access to a large clearwater pool, an on-site restaurant and shuttle services to the 5-star resort facilities of Laguna Phuket.

 

 

For more information about any of the listed properties, Please contact 084 84 55 111, info@rl-property.com, or visit rl-property.com or rl-thailand.com

Gareth Zebron
Gareth Zebron

Editor in Chief

Gareth is the Editor in Chief at Real Life Phuket. He works with writers and contributors, gathering articles and editorials to compile the magazine, and manages Real Life’s online presence. Gareth has worked in events, music, magazine publications, and digital marketing. A good day for him consists of a solid adventure on his bike or a good coffee with good people.


Warning: Parameter 2 to qtranxf_excludeUntranslatedPostComments() expected to be a reference, value given in /home/385949.cloudwaysapps.com/quuvqscsxw/public_html/wp-includes/class-wp-hook.php on line 287
Join the RL Newsletter!

Join RL’s Exclusive Mailing List

RL’s bi-weekly newsletter brings all the latest uplifting and positive news in and around Phuket straight to your inbox. Sign up now!

""
1

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to get the best of Phuket﻿

Your Nameyour full name
Previous
Next
FormCraft - WordPress form builder

Join the RL Newsletter!

Join RL’s Exclusive Mailing List

 

RL’s bi-weekly newsletter brings all the latest uplifting and positive news in and around Phuket straight to your inbox. Sign up now!

""
1

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to get the best of Phuket﻿

Your Nameyour full name
Previous
Next
FormCraft - WordPress form builder

 
Send this to a friend