RL’s Featured Listings #4

Luxury Pool Villas in Naithon

 

฿6,900,000

Nestled between Naiyang and Naithon, this development consists of seven two or three-bedroom luxury villas. Each 217sqm unit sits on a 140sqm land plot and features private pools and stunning garden views.

Eco-friendly Condos in Bangtao/Surin

 

฿2,821,500 Mountain View unit / ฿3,267,000 Seaview unit

Located right between Surin and Bangtao beaches, These 27sqm studio apartments are located right between Surin and Bangtao beaches on the northwestern coast of Phuket. Each beach is only a three-minute drive away, and the development will allow owners access to any of the 3 onsite swimming pools. Guaranteed returns are available when the property is an investment apartment. 

Real Life Phuket

RL Phuket helps you get the best out of your life in Phuket by providing you with the best in Phuket’s lifestyle, dining, events, art, culture, real estate, travel…and much, much more!


