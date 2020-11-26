RL’s Featured Listings #32

If you’re scouring the market for good deals on remarkable properties, look no further than RL’s featured listings! The dedicated real estate team at Railand Property hand-selects the best properties on offer just for you.

Two-bedroom apartment in Surin

7,300,000 THB

This two-bedroom apartment is part of a luxurious hotel and investment development perched in the hills of Surin. This particular unit features a fully furnished interior with high-end finishings. Owners will enjoy the property’s proximity to all of Surin’s lifestyle offerings, as well as the stunning sunset views from the resort’s pool and the fine white sands of Surin beach.

One-bedroom loft apartment in Surin

6,900,000 THB

With a spring-fed lake at the centre of the development and the hills of Cherngtalay in the background, this 83 sq.m loft apartment offers a sense of tranquillity for potential owners. The unit features one-bedroom and one-bathroom spread over two floors. Owners will enjoy views of the lake and the crystal-clear shared pool below, as well as proximity to Surin beach and the many lifestyle centres only minutes away.

For more information about any of the listed properties, Please contact 084 84 55 111, info@rl-property.com, or visit rl-property.com or rl-thailand.com