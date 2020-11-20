RL’s Featured Listings #31

If you’re scouring the market for good deals on remarkable properties, look no further than RL’s featured listings! The dedicated real estate team at Railand Property hand-selects the best properties on offer just for you.

Designer One bedroom Villa in Layan

5,800,000 THB

Located minutes away from Bangtao or Layan beach, this 83 sq.m one-bedroom, one-bathroom villa is a prime investment opportunity. The villa features designer interior decor with northern Thai furniture with Jim Thompson textiles and a private pool. Nearby are the 5-star resort facilities at Laguna Phuket and lifestyle centres at Boat Avenue, Porto De Phuket and Blue Tree Phuket.

One Bedroom Private Pool Villa in Cherngtalay

4,200,000 THB

This 54 sq.m one-bedroom, one bathroom villa stands on a 100 sq.m land plot. The unit features a private pool, modern furniture and a warm interior feel. Nearby are lifestyle destinations such as Porto De Phuket, Blue Tree Phuket and Boat Avenue. A short drive will get owners to the sparkling sands of Bang Tao beach.

