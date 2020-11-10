RL’s Featured Listings #30

If you’re scouring the market for good deals on remarkable properties, look no further than RL’s featured listings! The dedicated real estate team at Railand Property hand-selects the best properties on offer just for you.

Four-Bedroom Villa in Laguna

 

 

22,000,000 THB

This 1000 sq.m villa is set inside the renowned Laguna Phuket resort. with views of the sprawling Laguna Golf course. In addition to the four bedrooms and four bathrooms, the unit features a private pool, covered terraces and a sala. Owners will rejoice at the proximity to Bangtao beach, as well as complimentary access to five-star resort facilities such as restaurants, spas and the Laguna Golf course.

 

Three-Bedroom Villa in Laguna

 

 

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom private pool villa boasts 426 sq.m of built-up area on a 450 sq.m land plot. In addition to the large private pool, sala and location on the edge of Laguna Golf, owners will enjoy access to the many five-star resort facilities such as the Laguna shuttle bus service, spas, restaurants and the white sands of Bangtao beach.

 

 

For more information about any of the listed properties, Please contact 084 84 55 111, info@rl-property.com, or visit rl-property.com or rl-thailand.com

Gareth Zebron
Gareth Zebron

Editor in Chief

Gareth is the Editor in Chief at Real Life Phuket. He works with writers, contributors and local talent to produce content and manages Real Life’s online presence. Gareth has worked in events, music, magazine publications, and digital marketing. A good day for him consists of a solid adventure on his bike or a good coffee with good people.

""
1

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to get the best of Phuket﻿

Your Nameyour full name
Previous
Next
FormCraft - WordPress form builder

47 Lagoon Road, Cherngtalay, Thalang, Phuket 83110 Thailand Tel: +66 92 336 6587, Fax: +66 (0) 76 32 44 48

Copyright © 2018 Railand Media Co., Ltd. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Privacy Policy

Join the RL Newsletter!

Join RL’s Exclusive Mailing List

RL’s bi-weekly newsletter brings all the latest uplifting and positive news in and around Phuket straight to your inbox. Sign up now!

""
1

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to get the best of Phuket﻿

Your Nameyour full name
Previous
Next
FormCraft - WordPress form builder

Join the RL Newsletter!

Join RL’s Exclusive Mailing List

 

RL’s bi-weekly newsletter brings all the latest uplifting and positive news in and around Phuket straight to your inbox. Sign up now!

""
1

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to get the best of Phuket﻿

Your Nameyour full name
Previous
Next
FormCraft - WordPress form builder

 
Send this to a friend