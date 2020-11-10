RL’s Featured Listings #30

If you’re scouring the market for good deals on remarkable properties, look no further than RL’s featured listings! The dedicated real estate team at Railand Property hand-selects the best properties on offer just for you.

Four-Bedroom Villa in Laguna

22,000,000 THB

This 1000 sq.m villa is set inside the renowned Laguna Phuket resort. with views of the sprawling Laguna Golf course. In addition to the four bedrooms and four bathrooms, the unit features a private pool, covered terraces and a sala. Owners will rejoice at the proximity to Bangtao beach, as well as complimentary access to five-star resort facilities such as restaurants, spas and the Laguna Golf course.

Three-Bedroom Villa in Laguna

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom private pool villa boasts 426 sq.m of built-up area on a 450 sq.m land plot. In addition to the large private pool, sala and location on the edge of Laguna Golf, owners will enjoy access to the many five-star resort facilities such as the Laguna shuttle bus service, spas, restaurants and the white sands of Bangtao beach.

For more information about any of the listed properties, Please contact 084 84 55 111, info@rl-property.com, or visit rl-property.com or rl-thailand.com