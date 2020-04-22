RL’s Featured Listings #3

If you’re scouring the market for good deals on awesome properties, look no further than RL’s featured listings! The dedicated real estate team at Railand Property hand-selects the best properties on offer just for you.

 

Apartment on The Green

 

1BDR / THB 7,500,000

Located inside Laguna Phuket, this fully renovated unit delights with its luxurious, modern interior design. The 83sqm apartment offers owners views of the expansive golf course and access to 5-star resort facilities within Laguna Phuket.

Pool Villa in Bang Tao

 

3BDR / THB 13,550,000

A stunning 180sqm villa close to Bang Tao beach and minutes away from popular lifestyle destinations. The property features a private pool and garden, maintenance and housekeeping services as well as 24hr security.

 

For more information about any of the listed properties, Please contact 084 84 55 111, info@rl-property.com, or visit rl-property.com or rl-thailand.com

Avatar
Real Life Phuket

RL Phuket helps you get the best out of your life in Phuket by providing you with the best in Phuket’s lifestyle, dining, events, art, culture, real estate, travel…and much, much more!


Warning: Parameter 2 to qtranxf_excludeUntranslatedPostComments() expected to be a reference, value given in /home/385949.cloudwaysapps.com/quuvqscsxw/public_html/wp-includes/class-wp-hook.php on line 287
Join the RL Newsletter!

Join RL’s Exclusive Mailing List

RL’s bi-weekly newsletter brings all the latest uplifting and positive news in and around Phuket straight to your inbox. Sign up now!

""
1

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to get the best of Phuket﻿

Your Nameyour full name
Previous
Next
FormCraft - WordPress form builder

Join the RL Newsletter!

Join RL’s Exclusive Mailing List

 

RL’s bi-weekly newsletter brings all the latest uplifting and positive news in and around Phuket straight to your inbox. Sign up now!

""
1

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to get the best of Phuket﻿

Your Nameyour full name
Previous
Next
FormCraft - WordPress form builder

 
Send this to a friend