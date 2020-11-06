RL’s Featured Listings #29

If you’re scouring the market for good deals on remarkable properties, look no further than RL’s featured listings! The dedicated real estate team at Railand Property hand-selects the best properties on offer just for you.

Modern villa for rent in Pasak

60,000 THB per month

This large three-bedroom, three-bathroom villa sits in the quiet backstreets of Pasak. The unit is fully furnished with a modern aesthetic and features a private pool and car park. Minutes away, tenants will find their lifestyle needs satisfied at Blue Tree Phuket, Laguna Phuket, Boat Avenu or Porto De Phuket. Nearby beaches include Bangtao, Surin and Naithon.

Modern tropical villa for rent in Pasak

50,000 THB per month

This fully furnished three-bedroom, three-bathroom villa is built around a private pool and features a modern, tropical design aesthetic. Nestled in the quiet streets of Pasak, the unit is perfect for families. It offers tenants easy access to Cherngtalay’s many lifestyle and retail destination, as well as short drives to stunning beaches.

For more information about any of the listed properties, Please contact 084 84 55 111, info@rl-property.com, or visit rl-property.com or rl-thailand.com