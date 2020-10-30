RL’s Featured Listings #28

If you’re scouring the market for good deals on remarkable properties, look no further than RL’s featured listings! The dedicated real estate team at Railand Property hand-selects the best properties on offer just for you.

3 Bedroom Villa in Pasak

 

14,500,000 THB

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom villa is part of a brand new development consisting of only 18 units in the quiet Pasak area in Cherngtalay. The unit stands at a massive 294 sq.m and features a private pool, modern, high-quality finishes, marbled floors and open spaces with tonnes of natural light. Owners will find the location convenient with it’s proximity to Boat Avenue, Laguna Phuket, Porto De Phuket and international schools.

 

 

2 Bedroom Villa in Pasak

 

9,900,000 THB 

This stunning two-bedroom villa is a spacious 285 sq.m of built-up area set on a 342 sq.m land plot. The villa has a clean interior with warm wood tones and natural touches in the interior design. A step outside will lead you to a private pool and a manicured garden, while a short drive will get you to world-class lifestyle destinations such as Boat Avenue, Porto De Phuket and Laguna Phuket.

 

 

 

Gareth Zebron
Gareth Zebron

Editor in Chief

Gareth is the Editor in Chief at Real Life Phuket. He works with writers and contributors, gathering articles and editorials to compile the magazine, and manages Real Life’s online presence. Gareth has worked in events, music, magazine publications, and digital marketing. A good day for him consists of a solid adventure on his bike or a good coffee with good people.

