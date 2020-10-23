RL’s Featured Listings #27

If you’re scouring the market for good deals on remarkable properties, look no further than RL’s featured listings! The dedicated real estate team at Railand Property hand-selects the best properties on offer just for you.

Three-Bedroom Pool Villa in Kamala

39,000 THB per month

This stunning three-bedroom, three-bathroom villa sits inside a quiet development in the heart of Kamala. The unit features a modern interior design with tastefully executed, warm wood accents. A slate water feature accompanies the large private pool which fronts a small garden. Tenants will enjoy the proximity to the white sandy shores of Kamala beach, and it’s spectacular sunsets.

Four-Bedroom Pool Villa in Kamala

49,000 THB per month

Perched in the picturesque hillsides of Kamala, this four-bedroom, four-bathroom villa features a modern concrete aesthetic with warm wood tones with high-quality appliances. A built-in jacuzzi and private pool provide the ultimate in relaxation with views over Kamala below. Proximity to Kamala beach and stunning sunsets at home or on the beach make this a prime rental opportunity.

