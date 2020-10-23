RL’s Featured Listings #27

If you’re scouring the market for good deals on remarkable properties, look no further than RL’s featured listings! The dedicated real estate team at Railand Property hand-selects the best properties on offer just for you.

Three-Bedroom Pool Villa in Kamala

39,000 THB per month 

This stunning three-bedroom, three-bathroom villa sits inside a quiet development in the heart of Kamala. The unit features a modern interior design with tastefully executed, warm wood accents. A slate water feature accompanies the large private pool which fronts a small garden. Tenants will enjoy the proximity to the white sandy shores of Kamala beach, and it’s spectacular sunsets.

 

 

 

Four-Bedroom Pool Villa in Kamala

49,000 THB per month

Perched in the picturesque hillsides of Kamala, this four-bedroom, four-bathroom villa features a modern concrete aesthetic with warm wood tones with high-quality appliances. A built-in jacuzzi and private pool provide the ultimate in relaxation with views over Kamala below. Proximity to Kamala beach and stunning sunsets at home or on the beach make this a prime rental opportunity.

 

 

For more information about any of the listed properties, Please contact 084 84 55 111, info@rl-property.com, or visit rl-property.com or rl-thailand.com

 

Gareth Zebron
Gareth Zebron

Editor in Chief

Gareth is the Editor in Chief at Real Life Phuket. He works with writers and contributors, gathering articles and editorials to compile the magazine, and manages Real Life’s online presence. Gareth has worked in events, music, magazine publications, and digital marketing. A good day for him consists of a solid adventure on his bike or a good coffee with good people.

""
1

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to get the best of Phuket﻿

Your Nameyour full name
Previous
Next
FormCraft - WordPress form builder

47 Lagoon Road, Cherngtalay, Thalang, Phuket 83110 Thailand Tel: +66 92 336 6587, Fax: +66 (0) 76 32 44 48

Copyright © 2018 Railand Media Co., Ltd. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Privacy Policy

Join the RL Newsletter!

Join RL’s Exclusive Mailing List

RL’s bi-weekly newsletter brings all the latest uplifting and positive news in and around Phuket straight to your inbox. Sign up now!

""
1

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to get the best of Phuket﻿

Your Nameyour full name
Previous
Next
FormCraft - WordPress form builder

Join the RL Newsletter!

Join RL’s Exclusive Mailing List

 

RL’s bi-weekly newsletter brings all the latest uplifting and positive news in and around Phuket straight to your inbox. Sign up now!

""
1

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to get the best of Phuket﻿

Your Nameyour full name
Previous
Next
FormCraft - WordPress form builder

 
Send this to a friend