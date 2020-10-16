RLs Featured Listings #26

If you’re scouring the market for good deals on remarkable properties, look no further than RL’s featured listings! The dedicated real estate team at Railand Property hand-selects the best properties on offer just for you.

Located on Phuket’s Bang Tao Beach, Allamanda Laguna Phuket offers spacious accommodation, easy access to a golf course and friendly service.

The apartment complex is just a 20-minute drive from the airport, Phuket Town and Patong Beach. The hotel offers a free shuttle bus to Laguna Phuket Golf Club.

Suites feature an Asian contemporary design and are fitted with a separate living room and a fully equipped kitchenette.

Allamanda Laguna Phuket has a swimming pool and offers kayaking, paddle boats, as well as other leisure activities. This week’s listings are two properties from this highly sought-after project in the island’s largest resort complex.

One-Bedroom Apartment in Allamanda Laguna Phuket

6,000,000 THB

This one-bedroom, first-floor apartment is excellent for individuals or couples. The unit is a spacious 60 sq.m, comes fully furnished and offers views over the complex pool and Laguna Golf. The complex is set inside Laguna Phuket and gives owners access to the resort’s 5-star resort facilities, with Bangtao beach a convenient 5 minutes away.

 

 

 

Ground Floor One-Bedroom Apartment in Allamanda Laguna Phuket

7,500,000 THB

At a more spacious 85 sq.m, this ground floor unit is perfect for couples or small families. The unit faces out to a lagoon, with access to the garden area. As one of the properties inside Laguna Phuket, ownership comes with access to the resort’s 5-star facilities and is 5 minutes away from Bangtao beach and several lifestyle and entertainment venues.

 

 

For more information about any of the listed properties, Please contact 084 84 55 111, info@rl-property.com, or visit rl-property.com or rl-thailand.com

Gareth Zebron
Gareth Zebron

Editor in Chief

Gareth is the Editor in Chief at Real Life Phuket. He works with writers and contributors, gathering articles and editorials to compile the magazine, and manages Real Life’s online presence. Gareth has worked in events, music, magazine publications, and digital marketing. A good day for him consists of a solid adventure on his bike or a good coffee with good people.

