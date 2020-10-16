RLs Featured Listings #26

If you’re scouring the market for good deals on remarkable properties, look no further than RL’s featured listings! The dedicated real estate team at Railand Property hand-selects the best properties on offer just for you.

Located on Phuket’s Bang Tao Beach, Allamanda Laguna Phuket offers spacious accommodation, easy access to a golf course and friendly service.

The apartment complex is just a 20-minute drive from the airport, Phuket Town and Patong Beach. The hotel offers a free shuttle bus to Laguna Phuket Golf Club.

Suites feature an Asian contemporary design and are fitted with a separate living room and a fully equipped kitchenette.

Allamanda Laguna Phuket has a swimming pool and offers kayaking, paddle boats, as well as other leisure activities. This week’s listings are two properties from this highly sought-after project in the island’s largest resort complex.

One-Bedroom Apartment in Allamanda Laguna Phuket

6,000,000 THB

This one-bedroom, first-floor apartment is excellent for individuals or couples. The unit is a spacious 60 sq.m, comes fully furnished and offers views over the complex pool and Laguna Golf. The complex is set inside Laguna Phuket and gives owners access to the resort’s 5-star resort facilities, with Bangtao beach a convenient 5 minutes away.

Ground Floor One-Bedroom Apartment in Allamanda Laguna Phuket

7,500,000 THB

At a more spacious 85 sq.m, this ground floor unit is perfect for couples or small families. The unit faces out to a lagoon, with access to the garden area. As one of the properties inside Laguna Phuket, ownership comes with access to the resort’s 5-star facilities and is 5 minutes away from Bangtao beach and several lifestyle and entertainment venues.

For more information about any of the listed properties, Please contact 084 84 55 111, info@rl-property.com, or visit rl-property.com or rl-thailand.com