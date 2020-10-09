RL’s Featured Listings #25

If you’re scouring the market for good deals on remarkable properties, look no further than RL’s featured listings! The dedicated real estate team at Railand Property hand-selects the best properties on offer just for you.

 

Standalone Sea View Villa in Bangtao

 

 

37,000,000 THB

This immaculate standalone villa sits in the hills overlooking Bangtao. With five bedrooms, five bathrooms and a ten-metre private infinity pool built over 550 sq.m on a 1089 sq.m land plot, owners will be spoilt for space. In proximity to the property are the Laguna and Cherngtalay area’s numerous lifestyle amenities, including a world-class golf course, luxury shopping centres and family entertainment venues. White sandy beaches a stone’s throw away are also part of the package.

 

 

Seaview Villa in Layan

 

 

40,000,000 THB

This stunning sea view villa sits in the hillside overlooking Layan Beach. The unit is built over 664 sq.m and features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, an oceanview infinity pool, a media room with a wet bar and an open plan kitchen and entertainment area. A short five-minute drive will get owners to world-class shopping centres, a golf course and entertainment venues.

 

 

For more information about any of the listed properties, Please contact 084 84 55 111, info@rl-property.com, or visit rl-property.com or rl-thailand.com

Gareth Zebron
Gareth Zebron

Editor in Chief

Gareth is the Editor in Chief at Real Life Phuket. He works with writers and contributors, gathering articles and editorials to compile the magazine, and manages Real Life’s online presence. Gareth has worked in events, music, magazine publications, and digital marketing. A good day for him consists of a solid adventure on his bike or a good coffee with good people.

